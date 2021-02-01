(Bloomberg) -- Chicago officials said they made “substantial progress” in negotiations with the teachers’ union over a return to in-person learning and will allow teachers to work remotely through Wednesday as a “gesture of good faith” while the two sides sort out the remaining issues.

“We have secured agreement on one other open issue and made substantial progress on a framework that we hope will address the remaining issues,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Janice Jackson said in an emailed statement on Monday. “We are calling for a 48-hour cooling off period that will hopefully lead to a final resolution on all open issues.”

Students will continue virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday instead of returning to classrooms on Tuesday, according to the email.

