Chicago Public Schools said it will let parents know over the weekend whether classes would be closed again on Monday, which would be the fourth-straight academic day, as the district continues negotiations with the local teachers’ union over demands for more measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Schools have been closed in the nation’s third-largest district since Wednesday after Chicago teachers voted to shift back to remote learning. The union has insisted that the district put in place more stringent protections from a virus surge driven by the omicron variant.

“CPS is committed to working toward an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union throughout the weekend, and we are dedicated to working day and night so we can get our students back to school next week, hopefully on Monday,” the district said in a statement late Friday. “We know families need to plan ahead and we will be sending additional communication over the weekend with a status update regarding classes on Monday.”

School closings are accelerating across the U.S. as omicron infections soar, driving staffing shortages. That’s left tens of thousands of students without in person instruction just days into the new year and parents scrambling to readjust schedules.

