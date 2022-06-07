(Bloomberg) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and OMERS Infrastructure are exploring the sale of their lease attached to the Chicago Skyway Toll Bridge, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firms are working with an adviser to solicit interest in the 7.8-mile (12.6 kilometers) toll-road concession, the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss private negotiations. Any transaction is expected to value the asset at more than $4 billion including debt, one of the people said.

CPPIB, OMERS and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan agreed to acquire the lease in 2015 in a $2.8 billion transaction that gave each pension fund a roughly 33.3% stake. OTPP plans to retain its stake, the people said.

“We don’t comment on rumors or speculation in the market,” a representative for CPPIB said. OTPP also declined to comment, and OMERS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chicago Skyway was constructed in 1958 and operated and maintained by the City of Chicago until 2005, when Skyway Concession Co. assumed its operations under a 99-year operating lease. That agreement marked the first privatization of an existing toll road in the US, according to Skyway’s website.

Toll roads have been widely favored by infrastructure investment firms, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds in part due to the predictable nature of cash flows. Elsewhere in the US, the Indiana Toll Road concession is owned by Australia’s IFM Investors, while Dulles Greenway is owned by Atlas Arteria Ltd.

