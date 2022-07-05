(Bloomberg) -- The suspect in the deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd and likely preplanned the attack for weeks, officials said at a press conference Tuesday.

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the 21-year-old suspect, wore women’s clothing to carry out the attack in order to conceal his identity and escape authorities, Chris Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, said. The “high-powered rifle” used in Monday’s shooting, which left at least six dead and more than 30 injured, was purchased legally in the Chicago area by Crimo, he said.

“Following the attack, Crimo exited the roof, he dropped his rifle and he blended in with the crowd and he escaped,” Covelli said. “He walked to his mother’s home who lived in the area and he blended right in with everybody else as they were running around almost as if he was an innocent spectator as well.”

Authorities were able to apprehend Crimo after a brief car pursuit Monday, hours after the attack. When he was stopped, they found an additional rifle in his car, authorities said. Crimo is currently in custody and undergoing questioning at the Highland Park Police Department. Covelli also said that additional legal firearms were found at Crimo’s residence in Highwood, Illinois, a neighboring suburb.

Officials expect to hold another press conference at 3 p.m. Chicago time where they will likely have additional information on charges against Crimo.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.