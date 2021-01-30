(Bloomberg) -- Some progress was made Saturday in talks between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools, but the sides remain apart over other issues ahead of a scheduled return to in-person teaching on Monday.

“We still do not have agreements on the most critical issues on the table,” the union said in a update on its website.

Those include the public health metrics that would guide the safe reopening of schools, and providing educators the opportunity to be vaccinated before they’re required to resume in-person work, according to the union. The union is also asking that teachers with high-risk medical conditions be given telework accommodations.

On Friday Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said no deal had been reached with the teachers. The mayor wants in-person instruction to resume for preschool, special needs and kindergarten through eighth grade in the third-largest U.S. school district. A teachers’ strike is possible if the sides don’t reach a deal.

Tentative agreements were reached Saturday in four areas, the teacher’s union said: health and safety protocols; ventilation; contact tracing; and safety committees.

