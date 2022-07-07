(Bloomberg) -- A group of chicken industry executives was found not guilty of trying to fix prices from 2012 to 2019, a defeat for prosecutors after two mistrials in the case and a major setback for the Biden administration’s attempts to police rising meat costs.

Jurors acquitted all five defendants in Denver federal court on Thursday, after more than a day of deliberations. Two earlier trials had ended in hung juries, and prosecutors had hoped for success the third time around after narrowing the case from 10 individuals to five. Instead, the result was acquittals for former Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. chief executive officers Jayson Penn and William Lovette; Roger Austin, a former Pilgrim’s vice president; Mikell Fries, president of Claxton Poultry; and Scott Brady, a Claxton vice president.

Criminal prosecutions of the executives were unusual and came as soaring meat prices were adding fuel to rising inflation. Each man faced the possibility of prison sentences and million-dollar fines if convicted.

The Justice Department pushed ahead with a third trial after US District Judge Philip Brimmer summoned Jonathan Kanter, head of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, to Denver in April to explain why, after two hung juries, he thought the government could still win convictions.

“We know that the evidence couldn’t persuade 12 people,” a skeptical Brimmer told Kanter at the time. “We’ve seen it happen twice.”

The result calls into question the government’s ability to win convictions in two other cases charging defendants with fixing chicken prices.

After the second trial, prosecutors dropped charges against Timothy Mulrenin, a Perdue Farms Inc. executive who previously worked at Tyson Foods Inc.; William Kantola, a Koch Foods Inc. executive; Jimmie Lee Little, a former Pilgrim’s sales director; Gary Brian Roberts, a Case Farms employee who had worked at Tyson; and Ric Blake, a former director and manager at George’s Inc.

The series of criminal trials was the first after a yearslong federal investigation that targeted the biggest producers in the $95 billion chicken market. Tyson, the biggest US chicken producer, said in 2020 it was cooperating in the federal probe, taking advantage of a government policy to grant leniency to companies that are the first to disclose illegal price-fixing.

Each defendant was charged with a single count of conspiracy to restrain trade, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Jurors in all three trials heard from the government’s star witness, Robert Bryant, a longtime Pilgrim’s Pride employee. Bryant testified about an industry-wide agreement to share price and bid information to inflate profits or limit losses, depending on market conditions.

Bryant, who testified under a grant of immunity from prosecution, admitted on cross-examination that he had lied to the FBI “multiple times” on matters unrelated to the price-fixing probe. The subject of Bryant’s lies wasn’t made public.

Greeley, Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride, a unit of Brazilian food giant JBS SA, pleaded guilty to a price-fixing conspiracy in 2021 and was sentenced to pay $108 million in fines

