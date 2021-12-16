(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Denver declared a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict in a trial of 10 current and former chicken company executives charged with fixing prices and rigging bids in the massive U.S. poultry market.

A jury in Denver on Thursday was deadlocked at the end of a seven-week trial of men who had worked at the top U.S. chicken producers, including Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. and Perdue Farms LLC. The criminal trial was the first after a yearslong U.S. investigation that ensnared the biggest producers in the $95 billion chicken market.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which confirmed the mistrial, declined to comment.

The defendants, including former Pilgrim’s Pride chief executive officers Jayson Penn and William Lovette, were charged with conspiring with others in the industry to fix prices and rig bidding from 2012 to early 2019. They’ve been on trial since Oct. 25, facing the possibility of prison and million-dollar fines.

Tyson, the biggest U.S. chicken producer, said in 2020 it was cooperating in the federal probe, taking advantage of a government policy to grant leniency to companies that are the first to disclose illegal price-fixing.

The case is U.S. v. Penn, 20-cr-00152, U.S. District Court, District of Colorado (Denver).

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.