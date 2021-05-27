(Bloomberg) -- Americans’ appetite for chicken sandwiches and the return of restaurant dining are fueling profit at Sanderson Farms Inc., helping the poultry company offset soaring feed grain costs.

The third-biggest U.S. chicken producer saw earnings surge in the fiscal second quarter ended April 30 as more restaurants and food-service outlets restock and prepare for demand to rise as communities return to pre-pandemic life.

Sanderson is enjoying a jump in the buying of chicken products, with market prices for parts like jumbo wings almost doubling over the same period last year. The gains tempered a 40% increase in the cost of corn and soybean meal, the company’s main animal feed ingredients.

“Looking ahead to the second half of the fiscal year, we continue to expect prices paid for feed grain to be significantly higher for the year compared to fiscal 2020,” Chief Executive Officer Joe Sanderson said in an earnings statement on Thursday.

Sanderson on Thursday posted fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.34 a share compared with 28 cents a year ago. Sales climbed 34% to $1.13 billion, ahead of the $1.04 billion average estimate of analysts.

Shares for the Laurel, Mississippi-based company have climbed 26% this year.

Company says production at plants processing larger birds for food service customers will start returning to full production next month, after being curtailed by 5% last year due to lower demand as the pandemic took hold.

Sanderson expects to be back to full production at all its food-service plants by September, except those in St. Pauls, North Carolina, and Palestine, Texas.

CEO Sanderson told analysts last week that the company can’t keep up with chicken wing orders and had sold out.

