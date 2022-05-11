(Bloomberg) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. has acquired Redbox Entertainment Inc., a movies-to-rent streaming service that went public through a blank-check company last year, another sign that the once-booming SPAC market is stalling.

The acquisition is valued at about $31 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, a huge markdown from the $254 million valuation Redbox had traded for before the deal was announced Wednesday. Chicken Soup has agreed to take on about $321 million in Redbox debt and got the company a new term loan.

As part of the all-stock transaction, shareholders of Redbox will receive 0.087 of Chicken Soup’s Class A common stock per share. Apollo Global Management, one of the largest backers of Redbox, will own roughly 15.2% of the newly combined entity while direct lender HPS Partners will own about 4%. The deal is set to close in the second half of 2022.

Redbox’s stock plunged as much as 50% Wednesday. Chicken Soup, which saw a huge swing between a 23% surge and an 12% drop, was down 11% at 1:30 p.m. in New York trading.

“What we really tried to do was look at what should each of us own in the combined company based on what we were each bringing to it,” Chicken Soup Chief Executive Officer Bill Rouhana said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “We were bringing assets that were helpful in terms of the debt, cleaning up of the capital structure, access to new cash and they were bringing these incredible assets, this bigger revenue business and the ability to generate a lot of cash flow.”

The market for SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, got hugely popular in the past half decade. The once-niche business had been seen as a way for companies to avoid some of the requirements of an initial public offering, and the market lured all manner of financiers, celebrities and even former President Donald Trump, who sought to cash in. But SPACs have recently been hounded by regulators with new liability guidelines.

Based in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, Redbox is best known for its early days of having DVD rental kiosks across the US. But in the era of streaming, the business expanded its focus to other customer touch points.

Today, Redbox serves movie buffs through both a premium and ad-supported streaming option and tent-pole theatrical releases such as “Mall Cop” and “Spiderman: No Way Home.”

It still has kiosks, with 64 million rentals through them last year, Redbox Chief Executive Officer Galen Smith told Bloomberg News. And while most may think that DVDs sticking around is due to stubborn film aficionados defying an upgrade to the latest technology, Rouhana attributes it to a lack of proper broadband access.

Chicken Soup, an advertising-video-on-demand (AVOD) network operator, has been on the hunt to continue growing its content library and user base of more than 40 million monthly active viewers. Headquartered in Connecticut, the company operates multiple ad-supported streaming services including PopcornFlix, Chicken Soup for the Soul and also Crackle, which it acquired in 2019 from Sony Pictures Television.

According to Rouhana and Smith, the deal for Redbox came together in a matter of days. Nothing was agreed upon as of Sunday night. But initial talks from two years back helped discussions pick up where they left off when Redbox in an February filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it was exploring strategic options of its business.

“It’s always been logical, it’s always made sense, and everybody around the table has always known that,” Rouhana said. “So you could say its taken two years, you could say its taken three months, and if you’ve lived in it you could say it was a day.”

But “I’m happy that we broke through and got it right,” he added.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.