(Bloomberg) -- Chief Justice John Roberts hailed the law as a means of “limiting power through reason” as he made a rare public appearance in recorded remarks to a graduating law school class.

Roberts told Georgetown University Law Center graduates they will be serving a “higher purpose” through their work as attorneys.

“Resolving disputes according to reason embodied in the law can involve a lot more work than leaving it all up to power,” Roberts said in his four-minute talk, delivered from the court. “But limiting power through reason is a rare and special thing in the world, and worth the work.”

The remarks were Roberts’s first public comments outside of a court proceeding since he spoke at his son’s high school graduation a year ago. Since becoming chief justice in 2005, Roberts has typically made at most a handful of public appearances a year.

The Republican-appointed Roberts is trying to steer a court that shifted to the right during Donald Trump’s presidency. Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation in October gave the court a 6-3 conservative majority and meant that Roberts, who tends to prefer incremental rulings to sweeping legal transformations, was less likely to hold the court’s pivotal vote in some cases.

Roberts, borrowing a story he attributed to former Justice Robert Jackson, likened lawyers to three stonemasons working in medieval times. Asked what they were doing, one man said he was earning a living, the second said he was putting stones together following a pattern he had been told to follow, and the third said he was “building a cathedral.”

“Never forget that you are not just earning a living, you are not just following someone else’s instructions,” Roberts said. “You are building a cathedral.”

