(Bloomberg) -- Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked a House committee from getting Donald Trump’s tax returns, issuing an interim order that gives the US Supreme Court more time to consider the former president’s bid for a lengthier delay.

The House Ways and Means Committee had been set to get six years of tax returns as soon as Thursday after a federal appeals court rejected Trump’s latest bid to block the transfer from the Internal Revenue Service. In his two-sentence order, Roberts directed the committee to respond by Nov. 10 to Trump’s request.

Trump on Monday asked the high court to block the records from being turned over while the justices consider whether to take up his appeal. The committee is racing the clock to obtain the records, given next week’s midterm election and the possibility that Republicans could take control of the House.

Trump told the Supreme Court that the committee lacks a legitimate legislative purpose and that the effort is a pretext to expose the documents “for the sake of exposure.” He said the case presents “important questions about the separation of powers that will affect every future President.”

The committee has said it needs the returns to consider future legislation on issues like presidential compliance with tax rules, public accountability and mandatory IRS audit policy for presidents.

The case dates back to 2019, when the committee’s Democratic chairman, Representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts, asked the IRS for Trump’s returns, citing a 1924 law that allows the leaders of three committees in Congress to ask the US Treasury secretary for the returns of any taxpayer.

The Treasury Department refused to comply with the request while Trump was in office and the committee went to court to enforce it. Trump picked up the fight on his own when the department under the Biden administration said that it would turn over the documents.

The case is Trump v. Committee on Ways and Means, 22A362.

