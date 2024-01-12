(Bloomberg) -- Not even a potential Taylor Swift sighting is enough to lure fans of the Kansas City Chiefs to brave one of the coldest playoff games on record.

Ticket prices for the match-up between the National Football League’s Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins have plunged to as little as $37, without including fees, according to SeatGeek. That’s for seats on the upper deck of Arrowhead Stadium, where spectators have to contend with howling winds.

The teams are scheduled to face off on Saturday night in what’s sure to be a competitive contest as — both teams share an 11-6 record in their respective seasons. By kickoff around 7 p.m. local time, the temperature is forecast to drop to below zero degrees Fahrenheit.

It’s unclear whether Swift, who is dating star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will be at the game. Outside of it being a playoff game, a big draw for fans to Arrowhead could have been the return of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Kansas City. Hill played six seasons with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs before being traded two years ago to Miami.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will also be coping with freezing weather during this Sunday’s playoff. A winter storm warning will be in effect during the game, with wind gusts as high as 65 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. “Travel will be very difficult to impossible,” the alert says. The weather is expected to be so severe that New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in Western New York.

It remains to be seen whether the game will be impacted or if the Bills’ famously-loyal fans will show up regardless. The cheapest tickets on SeatGeek are around $60.

This Saturday’s game versus the Chiefs will be the coldest game that the Miami Dolphins have ever played, according to the Weather Channel.

