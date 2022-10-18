(Bloomberg) -- Conflicts, along with the global fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and climate shocks, have led to a “critical regression” in childhood well-being, and are jeopardizing gains in women’s health, according to the United Nations.

Food insecurity, hunger, child marriage, risks from intimate partner violence, and adolescent depression and anxiety have all increased in the last three years, a broad UN report released Tuesday shows.

“The impacts of Covid-19, conflicts, and climate crises have raised the stakes for vulnerable communities,” Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement. Investing in “resilient, inclusive primary health care systems, jumpstarting routine immunization programs, and strengthening the health workforce,” are some of the most effective ways to tackle this, she said.

About 25 million children were either not vaccinated or under-vaccinated in 2021. That’s 6 million more than in 2019. Some 80% of children in 104 countries and territories had learning-loss because of school closures. Since the start of the pandemic, 10.5 million children lost a parent or caregiver to Covid-19.

“As the world emerges from the pandemic, protecting and promoting the health of women, children and young people is essential for supporting and sustaining the global recovery,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

