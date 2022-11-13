(Bloomberg) -- Fluoridating water leads to a modest reduction in children’s tooth decay but remains a cost-effective way to prevent dental disease, a UK study found.

The rate of children with cavities fell as much as 4 percentage points in areas with fluoridated water, far smaller gains than those seen in earlier studies that established the effectiveness of the intervention. However, the costs of children’s treatment are as much as 10 times greater than those of fluoridation, University of Manchester researchers said in the report in the Public Health Research journal.

Naturally present in drinking water, fluoride levels are increased in supplies affecting less than 10% of the UK population because the chemical has been shown to fight bacteria that attack enamel. While studies over the years suggest varying degrees of dental benefit from water fluoridation, fierce debate persists over whether it should be implemented in more areas of the country.

The study tracked two groups of children -- newborns and those in their first year of school -- for six years in northwestern England’s Cumbria region. Only residents in the western part of the region were exposed to fluoridated water. About 17.4% of newborns and 19.1% of schoolchildren in the fluoridated area developed cavities, compared with 21.4% of newborns and 21.9% of the older children in the area without fluoridation.

Dental decay remains the leading cause for UK childhood hospital admissions, with about 37,000 in 2019-20. The National Health Service’s annual estimated cost of all kids’ tooth extractions is £50 million ($57 million) per year, most of which was due to avoidable tooth decay. Fluoridation is a cost-effective intervention that improve dental health and alleviate the cost burden on the NHS, the researchers said.

Studies performed decades ago showed that rates of cavities were halved in some cases by raising the level of fluoride in water. The comparative benefits have been reduced since widespread use of fluoridated toothpaste that also fights cavities.

