(Bloomberg) -- A violent assault at Chile’s main airport left a security officer and a suspected thief dead on Wednesday when a group of at least 12 people attempted to steal $32 million in an armored truck with cash delivered from Miami via plane.

The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics, or DGAC, was able to thwart the robbery, but the other alleged assailants escaped after a shootout between security forces and the intruders at Arturo Merino Benitez airport.

“This unfortunate event occurred in a situation in which criminals went with absolute commitment, planning, with a high-fire capacity, to try to rob the transport of securities that was scheduled for that day,” DGAC Director Raul Jorquera said.

The failed attempt recalls a successful 2014 theft of about $10 million from the same airport, a crime that Chileans dubbed “the robbery of the century.” A second $15 million heist occurred some years later.

Today’s assault will “undoubtedly lead to revise processes and protocols” in order to improve security measures, Jorquera said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.