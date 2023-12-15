(Bloomberg) -- Chilean authorities arrested 51 businessmen and women in what could be the biggest tax evasion case the country has ever seen.

The arrests were made Thursday as part of an investigation into tax frauds that could amount to more than 240 billion pesos (around $275 million), according to local TV station 24 Horas. The arrested are under investigation for illicit association, customs fraud and money laundering. They allegedly created more than 100 shell companies to issue about 100,000 fake invoices which would be used to lower their own tax bills.

This comes at time that the government is trying to increase fiscal revenues. President Gabriel Boric’s first tax bill was shot down in Congress and is now looking to garner political support for a second attempt which it has called a “fiscal pact”. Chile’s tax compliance gap during 2018-2020 was on average 6.5% of GDP, Finance Minister Mario Marcel said at a seminar in Santiago earlier this month citing an internal tax service report.

Ricardo Mewes, president of business chamber CPC, said in a video posted on social media that those arrested aren’t businessmen but rather petty criminals. “We strongly condemn the crimes that are still being investigated. All of them are extremely serious, they damage economic institutions, affect public faith and must be punished with the maximum rigor of the law,” Mewes said.

