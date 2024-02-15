(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank indicated it could accelerate Latin America’s most aggressive series of interest rate cuts after inflation slowed more than expected.

Several policymakers considered a reduction of 100 or 125 basis points in January, while one wanted to weigh a drop of 150 basis points, according to the minutes of last month’s meeting, when the bank lowered borrowing costs by a percentage point to 7.25%. Some board members said lowering rates by more than a percentage point risked fueling volatility.

Policymakers wrote that one of the “desirable characteristics” of monetary policy was its predictability. In that sense, a full percentage point drop “allowed for more background information to be accumulated to strengthen the diagnosis on the state of the economy in the next monetary policy report and then give a clear communication of its future path.”

At the same time, board members said they wanted to limit the economic cost of fighting inflation, which indicated the key rate should reach a “neutral level” in the second half of the year.

Chile has slashed rates by four percentage points in Latin America’s biggest post-pandemic easing cycle among major inflation-targeting central banks. Cost-of-living increases have slowed from a three-decade high and are now within striking distance of the 3% target. Still, there are consumer price risks from a recent tumble in the peso, which makes imports more expensive.

By comparison, Brazil has cut its borrowing costs by 2.5 percentage points, while Peru has lowered rates 1.5 points and Colombia just 50 basis points. Mexico is expected to start easing its policy in coming weeks.

Chile’s national statistics institute implemented a new consumer price index this year. Its report for January showed annual inflation slowed to 3.8% in the chained series, above economists’ median estimate. Inflation had come in under forecast the previous month.

“All of the Board members agreed that the evolution of the macroeconomic scenario showed that inflation was converging to the 3% target at a faster rate than had been expected some time ago,” policymakers wrote in the minutes, adding that consumer price expectations were in line with the 3% goal and that the economy “had already narrowed the activity gap.”

The central bank’s economic activity index, a proxy for gross domestic product, posted the biggest monthly drop since July 2022 in December as mining plunged. The reading indicated GDP advanced about 0.1% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior three-month period and fell 0.2% in 2023 as a whole.

The peso has tumbled roughly 9% year-to-date, the biggest decline in the world after the Nigerian naira. A weaker currency makes imports more expensive, and Chile is particularly vulnerable given it obtains most of its fuels from abroad.

