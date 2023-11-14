(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank highlighted the importance of the exchange rate on its inflation goals in the minutes of last month’s monetary policy meeting, following persistent weakness in the peso.

The bank, however, reiterated that it won’t seek a specific level for the currency, according to the minutes to the Oct. 26 decision, when policymakers unexpectedly slowed the pace of easing with a reduction of 50 basis points to 9%.

While policymakers focus on inflation and interest rates “that doesn’t mean that the exchange rate doesn’t have an important role in the framework of inflation goals,” the bank said. The peso is “an important price in the economy, whose movements could have significant effects.”

Chilean central bankers led by Rosanna Costa slowed the pace of monetary easing last month in part because of inflation risks stemming from commodity costs and a slumping peso. The currency hit a year-long low just before the October meeting, at which policymakers also agreed to suspend a program to build up international reserves through dollar purchases that have contributed to the peso’s slide.

Still, consumer price increases are roughly a third of what they were a year ago and more resilient core gauges that strip out volatile items are also trending down. Both economists and traders see cost-of-living gains back at the 3% target within two years.

“All the policymakers agreed that the local activity and inflation scenario had few changes compared to what was expected, but the ex-volatile component had fallen somewhat faster than projected,” policymakers wrote in the document published Tuesday. “However, if the tightness of external financial factors persists, the medium-term effects for activity and inflation would be negative.”

Annual inflation slowed to 5% last month, a reading that was slightly lower than forecast. Still, Costa said then policymakers remain cautious as factors including higher US Treasury yields weigh on the peso, making key imports more expensive.

Policymakers considered a 50 basis points and 75 basis points cut at the meeting, but didn’t provide guidance as to where they expect the rate to be at the end of the year. There was consensus that the December meeting would be the time to give guidance on how the cutting cycle would proceed.

Among Latin America’s big inflation targeting central banks, Brazil and Peru have also begun to ease monetary policy.

