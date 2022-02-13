(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank head Rosanna Costa ruled out an emergency meeting to address the high January inflation numbers and warned of higher interest rates at the next policy meeting in March, according to La Tercera.

“We’re concerned about the evolution of inflation and this is going to require adjustments in monetary policy,” the newspaper cited Costa as saying, “Achieving convergence to the target will require a different monetary policy.”

Earlier in the week, the central bank said it stepped back from a huge 175-basis point rate increase last month for fear of confusing investors, as speculation mounts that it may now call a surprise meeting after prices unexpectedly soared last month.

An increase of that size was deemed inappropriate “at this time,” policy makers wrote in the minutes to their Jan. 26 rate decision, when they surprised investors with a 150 basis-point hike, the biggest in over 20 years. The bank also considered a rise of 1.25 percentage points, but feared having to accelerate the tightening pace at subsequent meetings.

Since the meeting, the statistics agency has reported that the annual inflation rate soared to a 14-year high of 7.7% last month, when most analysts expected a slowdown. That jump in the cost of living flew in the face of 550 basis points in borrowing cost hikes since July. It also prompted calls from analysts for an emergency rate increase before the next regularly-scheduled meeting in March.

Costa ruled out an emergency meeting as markets have reacted in “the right direction” toward a “more restrictive monetary policy,” she said in the La Tercera interview. More information and analysis are also needed before the next meeting in March. “January’s CPI is a record that is indicating that higher rates are required than those we had contemplated earlier.”

Costa, who recently became the country’s first female central bank chief, also detailed factors driving the latest inflation figures:

a higher exchange rate transfer than expected

severe supply restrictions

a more restrictive labor market

a greater or anticipated decompression of margins compared to what had been foreseen

Chile also joins a growing number of Latin American countries that are quickly raising rates to battle inflation.

