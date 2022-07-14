(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank announced plans to support the nation’s currency after it plummeted to a record low, fueling inflation that’s already almost quadruple the target rate.

Chile’s central bank announced a $25 billion currency intervention on Thursday, adding the intervention will last from July 18 to Sept. 30, as policy makers seek to stem the peso’s tumble. The program includes spot dollar sales of up to $10 billion and foreign-exchange hedge sales of up to $10 billion.

Chile’s peso slid to a record-low 1,060.40 per dollar Thursday as the US currency gained globally and after the price of copper -- the country’s top export -- tumbled. The actions come after Finance Minister Mario Marcel said the government was studying ways to alleviate the effects of the weaker currency and urged the bank to comment on the matter.

Policy makers are stepping in as they extend aggressive interest-rate hikes in an effort to tame annual inflation that likely surged to 12.7% in June, according to estimates in a Bloomberg survey. A weaker currency stands to make imported goods more expensive, stoking new price pressures.

Political uncertainty is also hurting the peso as Chile nears a Sept. 4 referendum on the proposed new constitution. Polls show more voters are inclined to reject the draft document as a bill lowering the legislative majorities needed to reform the current charter makes its way through congress.

The central bank previously implemented currency measures in 2019 when the peso slumped amid mass street protests, and then in 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Policies included dollar sales, as well as currency swap programs.

