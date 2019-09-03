(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Chile’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a nine-year low in a bid to stimulate an economy that has been caught between a global trade war and weakening domestic demand.

The bank’s board, led by President Mario Marcel, cut the key rate by 50 basis points to 2%, as expected by 14 of 20 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The remaining economists expected a more modest reduction of 25 basis points.

Chile’s economy has been slowing amid a drop in business and consumer confidence and a slump in the price of copper, the country’s main export product. Analysts now see it expanding 2.7% in 2019, less than the 3.4% forecast at the beginning of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The central bank will publish new estimates for growth and inflation on Wednesday.

After a surprise 50 basis point cut in June, policy makers left the key rate unchanged in July as they gathered more information about the global economy and waited to see how other central banks would react to a global slowdown.

Bets on additional monetary easing are piling up, with traders forecasting Chile’s key rate to fall to 1.75% by March, according to the latest central bank survey.

“A 50 basis point cut was our base scenario, as the June cut has shown that the bank won’t leave those drastic moves only to moments of crisis,” said Nathan Pincheira, an economist at Fynsa. “The central bank should lower its growth estimate for the year tomorrow.”

