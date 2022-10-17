(Bloomberg) -- Even with the US inflation shock stoking volatility in Chile’s fixed income market, Sura Inversiones is betting that local bonds are just too cheap to ignore. But it’s a position that others, such as Credicorp Capital, are not yet ready to make.

That dilemma over when to dive into fixed income securities was at the center of Bloomberg’s Chile Market Chat on Wednesday with Carla Barrientos, investment advisory director at Credicorp Capital, and Max Pinto, investment manager at Sura Inversiones.

“Yields for both nominal and CPI-linked instruments due in a year or two are historically attractive,” Pinto said. “I don’t think they will last another year, so now is the time to take advantage of it.”

Pinto can feel vindicated by recent events. When Chilean bonds were buffeted by opposing forces last week -- heightened global inflation concerns against a dovish statement from the local central bank -- his bullish bet on debt paid off. One-year Camara interest rate swaps slumped 30 basis points to 11.22% on Thursday, the same day US yields rose after a key inflation gauge hit a 40-year high.

It was one of the rare occasions recently when Chile news trumped turmoil on international markets for local investors.

Rate Decision

Swap rates tumbled after Chile’s central bank raised its interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday and indicated, very clearly, that it was the end of the hiking cycle. Borrowing costs would remain at this level to ensure inflation eases to target, policy makers said.

A day later, US consumer prices rose more than expected, fueling pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates and sparking wild swings in global markets. But it had little impact on Chilean yields.

The central bank statement came after local inflation slowed for the first time in 19 months in September, coming off the highest level in three decades. Still, Barrientos is staying on the sidelines.

“It is too soon to assume Chile will follow a downward inflation trend,” she said. Fixed income is cheap, but with consumer prices at these levels it’s unclear it’s really a buy, she added.

That focus on inflation is something that Barrientos and Pinto both agree on.

“Inflation is the cornerstone of everything we monitor these days,” Barrientos said. “Anticipating this indicator is what keeps us up at night.” It is going to remain that way until at least mid-2023, according to Pinto.

Political Uncertainty

Both investors also agree that the global financial turmoil and local monetary policy have for once overshadowed Chile’s own turbulent political scene.

Voters last month rejected a new constitution that many in the market had worried would damp investment and growth and fuel an unsustainable surge in fiscal spending. And while the government and the opposition try to design a new way forward for constitutional reform, any changes are unlikely to be as profound as previously envisaged.

“The results of the referendum generated less uncertainty about where the entire process could end up,” Pinto said. “There are now less wide and more moderate scenarios.”

Still, President Gabriel Boric will present a pension reform bill by the end of this month that could revive investor concerns, while congress continues debate a controversial tax bill. Policies regarding the labor market and decarbonization are also on the pipeline.

Those bills, plus a lack of clarity over the constitution, have already harmed Chile’s credit risk.

“Chile’s credit default swaps have made a reverse catch-up with respect to other countries in Latin America, a trend that can endure for a long time if we maintain these high levels of uncertainty,” Barrientos said.

