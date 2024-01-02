(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s economic activity expanded more than expected in November on gains in mining and services, supporting President Gabriel Boric’s forecast of a rebound in growth in 2024 after a year of stagnation.

The Imacec index, a proxy for gross domestic product, rose 0.3% from October, above the 0.2% median estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The index increased 1.2% from the prior year, the central bank reported Tuesday.

Chile is looking to move past a year marked by tight monetary conditions, weak consumer demand and above-target inflation, with both the government and the central bank estimating growth stalled in 2023. Things are starting to look up. Finance Minister Mario Marcel has said the economy will expand by 2.5% in 2024, a pace that would exceed the regional average, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“We expect the moderate uptrend to continue in 2024 amid increasing output from new copper and gold mines, slower inflation and lower interest rates. Weak labor market-conditions and uncertainty about economic and political reforms are drags. Faltering growth in China and lower copper prices are risks.”

— Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

Mining increased 1.3% in November from the month before, while services gained 0.3% during the period, according to the central bank. On the other hand, commerce fell by 0.6% on declines in both wholesale and retail.

Boric’s Speech

In a speech marking the new year late on Sunday, Boric said the economy will grow strongly in 2024, propelled by jobs growth and investment.

“People expect solutions from politics, not pettiness or fights,” he said, calling on lawmakers to advance his administration’s tax and pension reform proposals.

Growth prospects are getting a boost from the central bank’s aggressive interest rate cuts, which have shaved three percentage points off borrowing costs since July. Annual inflation is slowing and will hit the 3% target this year.

On the other hand, business confidence levels remain historically low following a failed four-year push to rewrite the nation’s constitution that rattled investors. While unemployment ticked down in November, the economy is still far short of the number of jobs that existed before the pandemic.

