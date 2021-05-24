(Bloomberg) -- Chile will grant citizens who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus greater freedom in the form of a “mobility pass,” as the South American nation oversees one of the world’s fastest inoculation drives.

The electronic pass will allow greater mobility for people living under full or partial quarantines, President Sebastian Pinera said on Sunday. The permit will also make it easier for Chileans to travel around the country, he said.

“The greater freedom granted through the mobility pass will be expanded in accordance with changes in sanitary conditions,” Pinera said. “We are also holding talks at the international level in order to advance, when conditions permit, toward a passport that allows for greater freedom and mobility for Chileans abroad.”

Chile has vaulted ahead of most nations with a vaccination campaign that’s already delivered two doses to over 40% of its citizens. Still, virus cases are on the rise and test positivity levels have stayed around 10% even after the government put nearly the entire population under its strictest quarantine phase. Put together, some health experts are warning it’s too early to implement the mobility permit.

Elsewhere, Europe is slowly peeling back border restrictions set in place to stop the spread of Covid-19, providing an opening for sightseers and sun-seekers to finally make plans for a summer migration to Greece, Spain or Italy. The U.S. is also rolling back some rules for people with two doses.

Read more: Summer Travel Will Require Picking Through Maze of Border Rules

Chile received another 2.2 million vaccine doses from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. on Sunday, marking one of the largest single shipments of shots to date, Pinera said. The government has secured a total of 40 million doses from multiple laboratories for its population of 18 million, he said.

