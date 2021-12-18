(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s former presidential candidate Franco Parisi offered his support to conservative Jose Antonio Kast, hours ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff, arguing left-winger Gabriel Boric had “persistently attacked” his party.

In a video posted in his Twitter account, Parisi, who came third in the first round of the presidential vote last month, vowed his party would vote for Kast after an internal consultation Friday showed 61% support for the conservative candidate versus 6% for Boric.

The support is crucial for what’s seen as a tight race where Boric is leading. Recent surveys show Kast was narrowing the gap in a country with an ongoing project to rewrite the constitution after unprecedented social upheaval.

The Partido de la Gente -- Parisi’s party, known as PDG-- “spoke loud and clear,” he said in video posted in his twitter account. “Tomorrow a large part of the PDG will vote for Kast. I follow my collective, who opted for Kast.” Parisi added Boric has done a “lot of damage” by attacking the PDG, and failed to explain his presidential plans.

Parisi, a celebrity economist, campaigned entirely via social networks from his residence in Alabama and nevertheless finished in third place with 12.8% of the first round vote in the final tally of Nov. 21.

Chile’s presidential elections, the most polarized in years, will determine if the country follows up with its free-market economy or turns left with more regulation and social spending.

