(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government slammed Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro after he accused his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric of participating in a wave of violence that paralyzed the country in late 2019.

Bolsonaro’s comments were unacceptable and broke the rules of mutual respect that govern relations between Latin American nations, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The government also called in Brazil’s ambassador in Santiago for a meeting to express their discontent, according to El Mostrador.

“The political use of bilateral relations for electoral purposes, based on lies, disinformation and manipulation, erodes not only the links between our countries, but also democracy,” the Foreign Ministry said.

In the TV debate ahead of Brazil’s presidential election in October, Bolsonaro accused rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of supporting Boric, “the same person that committed acts of arson at the metro system over there.” Protesters burnt 18 subway stations during an outbreak of violence in October 2019. Boric, a deputy at the time, was part of a group of politicians that agreed to draw up a new constitution to quell the violence. That charter goes to a referendum this weekend.

