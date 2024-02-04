(Bloomberg) -- Enap, Chile’s state-owned energy company, halted operations at its second-biggest oil refinery after wildfires caused power cuts.

The Aconcagua plant on the country’s central coast was placed in a what’s known as a safe position to begin gradually restarting operations, a company official said in text messages late Saturday.

“For now, the refinery is stopped.”

Fires in central Chile have killed at least 51 people, with 1,600 taking refuge in shelters, according to the latest government data.

President Gabriel Boric said in a televised address on Saturday that the toll could worsen as four large fires continue to burn in the region of Valparaiso.

