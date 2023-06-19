Chile Holds Interest Rate in Split Vote as Core Inflation Remains More Than Triple the Target

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank held its key interest rate unchanged at an over two-decade high in an unexpected split vote, with policymakers indicating the start of a monetary easing cycle was imminent as growth stagnates.

Board members voted three-to-two to keep borrowing costs at 11.25% for the fifth straight meeting late on Monday, a decision expected by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey except for one who forecast a 25 basis-point cut. Two board members voted for a half-point reduction.

Central bankers dropped guidance that they were waiting for the slowdown in inflation to be consolidated before cutting rates, saying instead that the economy was moving in the right direction. Activity was unchanged on the month in April after falling in the prior two readings, according to the most recent data. Meanwhile, the growth downturn and smaller consumer price rises have fueled a plunge in swap rates in recent weeks.

Read more: Central Banks Across Latin America Get Welcome Inflation News

“The Board believes that the most recent evolution of the economy points in the required direction,” policymakers wrote in a statement. If these trends continue, the key rate “will start a downward process in the short term. The magnitude and timing of its reduction will consider the evolution of the macroeconomic scenario and its implications for the inflation trajectory.”

Central bankers are getting a hold on inflation that was driven initially by over $50 billion in early pension fund withdrawals as well as public transfers that reached 90% of households during the pandemic. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent commodity cost surge in 2022 came as an additional shock.

“This statement increases the probability that rate cuts begin in July, as long as there’s no inflation surprise,” said Arturo Claro, an economist at Econsult in Santiago. “There is a more dovish tone.”

Inflation Expectations

Chile’s headline inflation slowed past all estimates to 8.7% in May, helped by a monthly drop in transportation costs. Still, a measure that excludes volatile items was 9.9%, more than triple the target rate.

The central bank will publish updated estimates on inflation and growth, as well as its interest rate corridor outlining the likely path of an easing cycle in its quarterly monetary policy report early Tuesday.

In the statement, policymakers wrote both headline and core inflation have declined in line with expectations. At the same time, surveys of traders and economists show consumer price increases at the 3% target in two year’s time.

“The monetary policy rate has been kept contractionary for several quarters, which has contributed significantly to bring down inflation,” board members wrote. “While inflationary risks persist, they have been balancing out.”

Private Consumption

Regarding activity, the board highlighted changes in private consumption, “with a significant drop in its durable component.” Investment has been stagnant for several quarters, and the labor market shows less strength, they wrote.

Globally, first-quarter activity came in better than expected in China, which is Chile’s top trading partner, central bankers wrote. At the same time, the international growth outlook for this year and next remains weak.

“Clearly the message of this statement is expansive,” Claudia Sotz, chief economist at Tanner Investments, wrote in a note. She added that she expects the central bank’s monetary policy report to signal the start of easing in July with a reduction of between 50 and 100 basis points.

Put together, the prospects of declining inflation and sub-par growth have fueled investor bets in recent weeks that easing may be near in countries including Chile, Peru and Brazil.

Two-year Chilean swap rates, an indication of the outlook for borrowing costs, have tumbled 93 basis points to 6.79% in the past month alone.

“The next move will be a cut of no less than 50 basis points,” Jorge Selaive, chief economist at Scotiabank Chile, wrote on Twitter. “The economy is showing clear signs of fatigue.”

