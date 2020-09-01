(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low amid tame inflation, while hinting that borrowing costs may start to rise again earlier than previously forecast.

The bank board, led by Mario Marcel, on Tuesday voted unanimously to keep borrowing costs at 0.5%, according to a statement on the institution’s website. The decision was expected by all economists in a Bloomberg survey. Policy makers have now held the rate at what they call its technical floor since March.

The bank “forecasts that the key rate will continue at its minimum level for most of the monetary policy horizon of two years,” policy makers said in a statement accompanying today’s decision. The bank had previously said it would remain on hold for “all of the forecast horizon.”

The decision comes hours after the central bank reported that economic activity fell less than expected in July, even as vast swaths of the country remained under quarantine. Now, a slowdown in the spread of the pandemic has allowed the government to lift restrictions in some cities, helping consumer spending. Demand has also been boosted by a new law allowing citizens to tap part of their retirement savings.

While economic activity is beginning to pick up, inflation remains subdued at 2.5%, below the central bank’s 3% target. One-year inflation breakevens are trading at 2.3% after reaching 1% in June, which was the lowest since the 2009 financial crisis.

The bank will disclose its quarterly monetary policy report on Wednesday, with updated projections for growth and inflation. Economists expect policy makers to lift their 2020 GDP estimate from the current forecast of -5.5% to -7.5%.

Aside from cutting borrowing costs, the monetary authority has implemented credit lines for banks to lend to smaller companies and bought bank bonds in the secondary market to boost liquidity. Lawmakers also recently gave the central bank legal permission to buy Treasury bonds in the secondary market under certain conditions.

