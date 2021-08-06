(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s consumer prices rose more than expected in July, blowing past the target range ceiling as the central bank signals it will continue to gradually raise its interest rate.

Annual inflation reached 4.5%, the highest level since March 2016, the national statistics institute reported on Friday. Chile’s central bank targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point. On the month, prices rose 0.8%, above all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey that had a 0.4% median estimate.

Chile’s central bank has laid out plans for gradual tightening as it weighs above-target inflation and firmer growth against economic risks. Cost of living increases have been driven by fuels and demand for consumer goods as the virus recedes. This week, the government took steps to cushion the impact of rising prices at the pump after months of sustained rises.

Transportation prices increased by 1.7% on the month, while food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 1%, representing two of the top inflation drivers, the statistics institute reported. On the other hand, clothing slipped by 0.4%

Policy makers expect annual inflation to reach 4.4% this year as the economy grows 8.5%-9.5%, according to estimates published in June.

