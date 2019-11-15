(Bloomberg) -- Chile took a big step toward solving the social crisis that has riven the nation for the past month when lawmakers from almost all the parties agreed early on Friday to a mechanism to rewrite the constitution.

The Latin American nation will hold a referendum in April to decide which body draws up the constitution. One option will be a newly elected Constituent Convention, the other a mix between the Congress and a Convention.

Protesters had increasingly targeted the constitution as a major complaint, arguing it enshrined a economic system that failed to provide basic services including decent healthcare and pensions to millions. The constitution was drawn up during the dictatorship of August Pinochet and protected a free market model that even allowed the privatization of water, a hot topic during the current drought.

“It’s an historic night for Chile,” said Senate President Jaime Quintana, according to La Tercera newspaper. “This is a peaceful and democratic exit to the crisis.”

Members of the new constituent body will be elected in October next year and then have nine months to complete their work. Once written, the new constitution will be put back to Chileans in a second referendum.

One sour point to last night’s proceedings was the absence of the Communist Party in the talks. That may make it harder to sell the accord to some of the people who have taken to the streets in their hundreds of thousands in the past month.

“We have a an Accord for Social Peace and the New Constitution, with which we can start to build our new social pact,” said Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel. “We have had difficult days. We have all listened and we have all learned.”

