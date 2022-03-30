(Bloomberg) -- Chilean opposition lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow workers to withdraw all of their pension savings, the latest move on the private system that lost $50 billion during the pandemic.

A convention committee on Tuesday voted down a measure dubbed “con mi plata no” -- “do not mess with my money” -- that would have made it illegal for the government to seize those funds. Instead, the committee, dominated by left-wing parties, approved a proposal creating a social security system administered by not-for-profit public entities.

While there is no indication that a bill for the early withdrawal of all retirement cash would get legislative approval, the convention’s actions have given new impetus to the idea among some lawmakers. Chile’s private pension funds have paid out roughly $50 billion through three previous drawdowns. Detractors say those measures propel inflation and weaken capital markets.

“With the initiatives for a total withdrawal, we want to assure that the funds don’t get expropriated, and that the contributors can opt for other ways to save their money,” said Juan Antonio Coloma, a lower house deputy of the opposition Independent Democratic Union party. “We want to defend those resources.”

The article rejected by the convention committee had garnered more than 60,000 signatures of support, the most of any proposal submitted to the institution. According to its internal rules, the convention had to consider any proposition that received more than 15,000 signatures.

“The robbery of the century is on its way,” lower house lawmaker Guillermo Ramirez of the opposition Independent Democratic Union party wrote on Twitter.

Since the start of the pandemic, Chile’s congress has approved three rounds of withdrawals from pension funds, which currently manage about $178 billion, while a fourth failed to make it through the legislature. The lower house said it could discuss a fifth this month.

President Gabriel Boric’s administration has repeatedly said that it will not back any plans for new pension fund drawdowns. Meanwhile, the convention has until early July to finish work on a draft of the new constitution.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.