Chile Likely to Sells Bonds Soon as Liquidity Drops, Itau Says

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s Finance Ministry is likely to return to capital markets soon, possibly issuing hard-currency bonds in the second half of January as its liquid assets reached “critical levels” at the end of November, Banco Itau Chile said.

The Treasury held just $1.1 billion in liquid assets in November, the lowest end-November balance since 2010, while the Finance Ministry’s dollar balance slid to $301 million from $719 million at end of October.

Last year was “characterized by persistent revenue underperformance and upside revisions to expenditure growth,” Itau economists Andres Perez, Vittorio Peretti and Ignacio Martinez said in a note, citing figures from Chile’s Budget Office. December’s fiscal data — to be released by the end of January — “would have to reflect a material restraint in current expenditure to compensate for the cumulative revenue underperformance.”

The cumulative fiscal deficit reached 1.6% of GDP in the first 11 months of 2023, compared to a 2.4% surplus in the same period of 2022.

Concerns over the fiscal deficit have mounted in Chile in the past decade. The country’s debt burden increased to 37.2% of gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2023, more than doubling in 10 years. This year’s budget envisages a fiscal shortfall of 1.9% of GDP, down from the 2.3% deficit expected for last year. The problem is, many investors are skeptical they will achieve that.

Read more: Fear of Lower Credit Rating Lingers Over Chile’s Bonds

Itau’s economists added that the risk of the government withdrawing money from its Stabilization Fund still remains. The fund’s assets reached 1.6% of GDP by the end of November.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.