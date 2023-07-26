(Bloomberg) -- Chile, the biggest copper-producing nation, lowered its forecasts for prices of the metal, citing slowing Chinese economic growth, a contraction in Europe and doubts about U.S. expansion.

The country’s copper commission, Cochilco, cut its projection for this year to $3.85 a pound from a $3.90 forecast made a quarter ago, the agency wrote in a statement Wednesday. The average price is expected to fall to $3.75 in 2024.

Global copper production is expected to grow 2.8% this year, slower than previously thought, but still ahead of a forecast 2.1% expansion in demand, Cochilco said.

Chilean copper output is forecast to increase 1% to 5.4 million metric tons this year, the agency said. A quarter ago, it projected 5.6 million tons.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.