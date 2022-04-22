(Bloomberg) -- A package of proposals that includes replacing the investor-friendly concession model that saw Chile become the top copper-producing nation failed to garner enough votes to advance toward inclusion in a new constitution.

In a plenary session of the Constitutional Convention, the proposals put forward by an environmental committee fell short of the required two-thirds majority. They include switching to a system of temporary mining permits and bringing some lithium production under state control.

To be sure, the package isn’t dead. It now goes back to committee, which has 15 days to make changes ahead of another plenary vote.

Ever since an explosion of street protests in 2019 led to a process to draft a new magna carta, the copper industry has been pushing hard to retain the indefinite concession model, which it says is critical for long-term planning that underpins investments. Without that legal certainty, it’s unclear how much of an almost $70 billion pipeline of possible projects would go ahead.

Radical changes to natural-resource rules are coming out of a committee stacked with young activists. Their proposals have faced a sterner test on the convention floor where there’s a more ideologically diverse group.

The set of measures that goes back to committee includes restricting lithium and hydrocarbon deposits in areas of national interest to state companies as well as a ban on mining in areas with glaciers.

