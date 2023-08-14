(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank said it may slow the pace of interest rate cuts, after an initial percentage-point move, given that it’s too early to say that inflation woes in one of Latin America’s richest economies are “solved.”

Board members weighed a rate cut of either 75 or 100 basis points and indicated that, depending on economic data, reductions in following meetings can be around that size, policymakers wrote in the minutes to their July 28 decision, when they lowered borrowing costs by a full percentage point to 10.25%.

At the same time, central banks agreed that inflation was still very high, and that consumer price expectations had only recently returned to target “after several months of being misaligned.”

“There was agreement that the magnitude of the first move did not impose any conditions on those of the subsequent moves, which could be smaller,” they wrote in the document published on Monday.

Chilean policymakers led by Rosanna Costa are loosening monetary policy as both headline and core inflation gradually ease toward the 3% target. At the same time, traders and economists surveyed by the monetary authority see price-growth forecasts anchoring at that goal. The bank’s dovish shift puts it at the forefront of Latin America’s turn toward interest rate cuts.

Read more: Peru to Join Latin America Key Rate Cuts, Wall Street Banks Say

Some board members expressed concern about the impact that a full percentage point cut could have on financial market expectations, possibly leading to greater depreciation of the peso.

“All five Board members agreed that this risk could be mitigated by a communication that would clearly state that the MPR was still inside the corridor considered in June, with an arrival level consistent with what surveys foresaw for the end of the year,” policymakers wrote.

Total interest rate cuts of between 325 and 350 basis points were required by year’s end, board members wrote in the minutes.

Annual inflation slowed slightly less than expected in July, to 6.5%, while a closely-watched price gauge that excludes volatile items increased 8.5% in 12 months.

Meanwhile, the government expects gross domestic product to eek out an increase of just 0.2% this year. Both consumer and business confidence are below historic levels, while unemployment has risen since the start of 2022.

Economists surveyed by the central bank cut their year-end key rate forecast to 7.5%, according to the poll published Aug. 10. They see policymakers delivering their second-straight reduction of 100 basis points in September.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.