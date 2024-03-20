(Bloomberg) -- Currency swings are tumbling across the globe. In Chile, traders say policymakers are keeping it volatile.

Swings in the $7.5 trillion-a-day global foreign exchange market have abated amid the steady rise of algorithmic traders and options strategies. The jolts have eased even in Latin America, home to what at times feels like perennial political turmoil. But in Chile, which appeared to be putting years of upheaval behind it, the peso’s implied one-month volatility hasn’t been this high compared with Brazil since the threat of radical constitutional change rattled investors in 2021 and 2022.

Traders are blaming the central bank, which has spearheaded interest rate cuts — slashing the key rate by 4 percentage points in eight months. The size of the cuts, though, has changed at every single meeting since the bank started easing monetary policy in July of last year. The reductions and the volatility are undermining the carry trade in the peso, making it the worst performing major currency in the world this year.

The peso “has been the last remainder of EMFX volatility,” said Alvaro Vivanco, head of emerging-market strategy at Natwest Markets. “The central bank’s focus on month-over-month inflation trajectory has led to split votes and changes in the pace, in direct contrast to Brazil.”

Policymakers cut borrowing costs by a full percentage point in July, slowing to 75 basis points in September and then 50 basis points in October. In December, they picked up the pace, lowering the key rate by 75 points, before accelerating again to a full percentage point in January.

By contrast, Brazil’s central bank has cut rates by 50 basis points at five consecutive meetings.

“If Chile’s central bank took the approach of Brazil and communicated a constant pace of rate cuts for a foreseeable future, CLP volatility would have also collapsed,” said Brendan McKenna, an emerging-markets economist and currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. “But the way policymakers keep markets guessing at the size of rate cuts has prevented peso volatility from coming down.”

Chile’s central bank declined to comment for this story. Early Tuesday, governor Rosanna Costa said the monetary authority plans to keep cutting rates, citing progress on inflation.

The peso weakened as much as 1.6% against the US dollar on Wednesday as Costa’s comments were perceived as dovish. It was down 0.6% as of 11:22 a.m. New York, leading losses in a basket of developing-nation major currencies.

The JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Global FX Volatility Index has plunged to the lowest level in three years, and still traders aren’t taking the chance to buy cheap hedges against bigger swings — betting that markets should remain calm as major central banks are all set for easing.

April Meeting

Recent events have failed to bring any clarity to the outlook for monetary policy in Chile.

While one policymaker wanted the central bank to discuss a rate cut of 1.5 percentage points in April — according to the minutes of the last meeting — hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve and a slump in the peso may end up slowing the pace of easing. It is all leaving investors with whiplash.

The Chilean peso’s one-month implied volatility now stands near 13%, down about 480 basis over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s less than half of the 1,020 basis-point decline seen by the Mexican peso, and also much smaller than the 880 basis-point drop seen in the Brazilian real.

“Chile swam against the tide” by slashing rates, said Bruno Finatti, a volatility portfolio manager at Wealth High Governance, or WHG, in Sao Paulo. It “accelerated the pace of rate cuts, justifying a more volatile currency at a moment when volatility was plunging elsewhere in the world.”

While the market perceived the Chilean central bank as “overly dovish,” the country’s fundamentals look good as the fiscal situation is stable and the current account deficit is shrinking, according to Thierry Wizman, director of global currencies and an interest-rate strategist at Macquarie Futures.

“As the market begins to appreciate the fundamentals, and the BCCh tones down its dovishness, the implied vols should come down,” said Wizman.



