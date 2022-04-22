(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s Constitutional Convention voted this week to create a national health service, one of the central demands behind the country’s 2019 social unrest.

Under the plan, to be financed at least in part through a levy on all workers, those who use private health insurers, known as Isapres, will automatically pay into the state system in future. They will be able to take out private insurance but at additional cost.

The change will affect millions. While Isapres insure less than a sixth of Chileans, they receive almost half of the income from the 7% levy on wages dedicated to health. The government subsidizes the state system out of general taxes. Now, all that money will go to the new national health service.

“This will lead to a substantial improvement in quality from the current system,” said Jorge Carabantes, a doctor and a leader of a group that pushed for the changes. “Health care will no longer depend on your ability to pay.”

The goal is to improve the services for the 80% of the population that depends on an overstretched state system. But at the same time, many in the middle class will be pushed into a health service that already has over 2 million on waiting lists.

U.K.-based The British United Provident Association Ltd, or Bupa, owns Isapre Cruz Blanca, while U.S.-based UnitedHealth Group Inc. owns Banmedica and Vida Tres, and Chilean holding Inversiones La Construccion SA owns Isapre Consalud.

Social Unrest

Better health services was one of the key demands behind the wave of protests in late 2019. That unrest led to the creation of the convention to rewrite the constitution that dates from Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship.

A National Health Service would represent a fundamental change to the minimalist state enshrined in the current constitution.

Not everyone is pleased. The changes “imply a profound transformation of the system, without clarifying how the process, the transition or the periods will work, or even where the resources will come from,” the Association of Isapres said in a statement.

Carabantes, the doctor favoring the shift, dismisses that as alarmist. “It’s going to be a slow and progressive change to the new system,” he said. “It won’t be installed overnight.”

Moreover, the convention sent back to the committee an article that said health service providers had to be non-profit organizations.

Chile, which for three decades has been a center of neoliberal economics, is considering a profound change in direction, with a left-leaning group of constitution writers and a newly installed young, socialist government. The Convention must present the new constitution by July 4, with a referendum on the proposal to follow within two months.

Recent votes are examples of the convention’s refusal to heed calls for moderation, Credicorp Capital said, citing the creation of a new regional chamber to replace the Senate, greater regional autonomy and the change to a multinational state.

“Many political, economic and academic actors have been calling for moderation, but given the nature of the articles approved, it seems that the CC is not heeding these requests,” analysts Samuel Carrasco and Daniel Velandia said in a report on Wednesday.

Other Key Votes

This week, the Constitutional Convention also agreed to guarantee the right to decent housing and social security. The practical implications of those measures is unclear

The Convention rejected proposals to prohibit the expropriation of money held in pension funds

A proposed system in which the state grants temporary and revocable permits for the use of water and wind reached the required two-thirds majority on Monday The new system would prioritize human consumption and the sustainability of reserves “These authorizations, whether individual or collective, do not generate property rights,” one article states

The plenary also rejected in general a second group of proposals from the environment committee Thursday, which included articles that would have replaced Chile’s investor-friendly concession model in the mining industry with a system of temporary permits The 52 proposed articles will have to go back to committee for further review The vote was followed by a heated exchange in which the proponents accused the “Colectivo Socialista,” which voted against, as “traitors”

A controversial proposal that stated that people “have the right to civil disobedience with an authority that is failing to comply with this Constitution or violating human rights” was rejected, and sent back to a committee for revision

The plenary approved the right to a “dignified death,” which some say opens the door for euthanasia

