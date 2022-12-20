Chile Needs More Belt-Tightening Before Any Rate Cut, Central Bank Chief Says

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank will wait until a range of economic indicators point to an improving economic situation before deciding on the right time to cut rates, its president said.

Efforts to rein in consumption are incomplete, as liquidity from past stimulus measures is just now running out, Rosanna Costa said at event in Santiago on Tuesday. Inflation and consumer price expectations are above target, and the current account deficit is large.

“There isn’t one determining variable for this decision,” Costa said. “The central bank always observes the complete macroeconomic process.” If this process signals that inflation is converging to target, “we will make the corresponding decisions.”

Chile’s central bank raised rates by 10.75 percentage points before signaling a pause in October. It since has said it plans to hold borrowing costs at the highest in over two decades as inflation runs above the 3% target. Meanwhile, economists and interest rate swaps are pricing that the bank will loosen policy sometime in 2023.

Read more: Chile Will Keep On With Fiscal Consolidation, Finance Chief Says

Costa warned against creating new sources of uncertainty as the economy continues adjusting. She declined to elaborate further.

The global economy will present challenges to Chile next year, Costa said. She pointed to the war in Ukraine, China’s domestic policies and weakness among trade partners as examples.

Chile’s consumer prices rose 1% in November, double the pace expected by economists. Annual inflation accelerated to 13.3%. Costa reiterated that cost of living increases will slow to target within the next two years.

