(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s peso and stocks surged after the right wing topped the voting in the first round of the presidential election and took control of the Senate, squashing the chances of the left overhauling the country’s free-market economic model.

The peso rallied as much as 3.5%, its biggest intraday gain since November 2019. The currency was trading up 2.8% at 806.33 to the dollar as of 10:12 a.m. local time. The benchmark S&P IPSA stock index leaped as much as 9.4%, the best performing major index in the world Monday and its biggest gain since March 2020.

Kast won 27.9% of the votes on Sunday, followed by leftist Gabriel Boric with 25.8%, according to data from electoral body Servel. While that was largely in line with the latest opinion polls, it was Kast’s camp that was celebrating last night, with former front-runner Boric having to rally his supporters to try to regain the momentum. An opinion poll taken just before yesterday’s vote showed the second round as too tight to call.

“The only thing that’s clear from yesterday’s results is that Chile rejected an aggressive change to the left,” Daniel Rico, a currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. Whoever wins will need to “find consensus in practical and centrists policies.”

Chileans will return to the polls on Dec. 19 for the second round.

Policy Pledges

Kast has pledged to slash taxes and fiscal spending, defending a free-market economic model that has underpinned three decades of rapid economic growth, while fueling inequalities. Boric, a 35-year-old former student leader, had promised to overhaul the system, abolishing privately-run pension funds, raising taxes and boosting welfare benefits.

A poll conducted by Cadem between Nov. 19 and 21 and released Monday showed Kast and Boric tied at 39% in a runoff scenario.

“The overall message is that this shift to the left has been pushed back,” said Alvaro Vivanco, head of emerging-market strategy at Natwest Markets. “There is, for the first time in a while, the possibility that a more market-friendly -- not only at the presidential level -- policy environment will start to take hold.”

Chile dollar bonds are the best performers today in emerging markets after Pakistan’s. The country’s dollar bond due in 2053 climbed more than 1 cent on the dollar to 103.6.

Runoff Vote

Several of the nearest runner-up candidates in Sunday’s vote are ideologically closer to Kast than Boric, potentially giving the 55-year-old conservative the upper hand in the scramble for endorsements.

Franco Parisi was the surprise of the election, placing third with 12.8%, just ahead of Sebastian Sichel of the center right, while Yasna Provoste of the center left received 11.6%.

Parisi, a celebrity economist living in Alabama who hasn’t campaigned in Chile, could play the role of kingmaker, although it’s not clear how his supporters will vote in the runoff.

In his speech, Kast called for efforts to attract supporters of Provoste, Parisi and Sichel and demonized Boric.

“We’re going to recover peace, order, progress and our freedom,” Kast said. “On Dec. 19, Chile has to choose between freedom and communism.”

(Updates with analyst comments starting in the fourth paragraph, adds chart and bond market in ninth.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.