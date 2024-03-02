(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government vowed an investigation into the death of a kidnapped Venezuelan refugee Ronald Ojeda in Santiago until the crime is “fully clarified and punished with the utmost severity,” Interior Minister Carolina Toha said Saturday.

“Ronald Ojeda’s murder is the most serious outcome of his kidnapping and, unfortunately, the one we are facing,” Toha said in a post on X.

Chilean authorities found the body of Ojeda, a former member of the Venezuelan armed forces, in Santiago’s Maipu district, Emol reported late Friday, citing organized crime and homicides prosecutor Hector Barros.

The Venezuelan was found inside a suitcase buried at a campsite under a cement structure, according to Emol. Barros said that tests showed that he died seven to 10 days ago, coinciding with the date of his kidnapping.

Ojeda, 32, fled from Venezuela in 2017 after being arrested for allegedly plotting to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro. He was given refugee status in Chile in 2023, but was kidnapped Feb. 21 from his apartment in Santiago by people disguised as security agents. The caused of his death has not yet been established.

A 17-year-old Venezuelan was arrested for being allegedly linked to the crime and he will be charged with kidnapping and homicide, Emol reported Saturday citing Barros. In addition, two other arrest warrants have already been issued.

