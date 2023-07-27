(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government was so generous during the pandemic that poverty levels slumped to a record low, even as the economy tumbled into recession, according to the most recent Casen survey. About $30 billion in government hand-outs more than compensated for months of country-wide lockdowns and curfews. The government describes as poor any person with a monthly income below about 220.000 pesos ($270), and extreme poverty below about 150.000 pesos.

