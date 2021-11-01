(Bloomberg) -- The gap between Chile’s two top presidential candidates widened with Jose Antonio Kast cementing his lead in a new poll released just three weeks before the highly-contested elections.

Kast, a conservative, now has 24% of support from voters, 1 percentage point higher than in the previous week, according to a phone survey by research firm Cadem published on Sunday. Kast’s closest rival, leftist Gabriel Boric, was backed by 19% of respondents, marking a week-on-week decline of 1 percentage point.

Once a fringe candidate, Kast’s recent surge in popularity coincided with the debacle enveloping Sebastian Sichel, the official candidate for pro-government coalition Chile Podemos Mas. Sichel surprisingly won the coalition’s primary vote in July. But he’s now seen support plummet to 8% -- from 24% in August -- after drawing money from his pension account while opposing a bill to allow Chileans to do the same.

The Cadem poll surveyed 1,005 people between Oct. 27 and 29. It’s margin for error was 3.1 percentage points.

In third place, Senator Yasna Provoste, representing center-left coalition Unidad Constituyente, was backed by 11% of those surveyed, also marking a weekly drop of 1 percentage point.

Kast, a former congressman, holds several socially-conservative and right-wing views including proposing stronger migration controls, clamping down on violence and crime, shrinking the role of the state, and cutting taxes. In the past, he’s also expressed support for the 1970s and 80s dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Leftist contenders Boric, a former student leader, and Provoste want more social services and to dismantle some aspects of Chile’s free-market economic model, including private pensions.

Fourth-placed Sichel, meanwhile, who’s had three high-ranking state jobs under outgoing President Sebastian Pinera, has said the country’s economic framework should stay as it is.

Uncertainty over Chile’s elections, coupled with the possibility for a new round of pension withdrawals, has taken bond yields higher, weakened the peso and pushed the stock market lower.

The first round of the presidential vote will take place on Nov. 21. If no single candidate wins at least 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held on Dec. 19.

