(Bloomberg) -- Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast rose in a new poll released with less than a month left before the highly contested vote.

Kast got 23% of voter intention, more than the 21% obtained in the previous week’s survey, according to a poll by Cadem published on Sunday. Former student protest leader Gabriel Boric remained at 20% voter intention for the second straight week.

The survey follows a contentious week in local politics marked by finger-pointing over violent protests that left two people dead and 450 arrested. Chile is simultaneously writing a new constitution in efforts to placate social unrest. At stake are the economic rules that turned the country into an investor star.

Read more: Street Protests Flare on Anniversary of Chile Social Unrest

Leftist contenders including Boric and Senator Yasna Provoste back greater social services and the dismantling of some aspects of Chile’s economic model, such as its private pensions.

Center-right candidate Sebastian Sichel, who is a former government minister, has said the country’s economic framework should not be scrapped. Far-right contender Jose Antonio Kast pledges lower taxes and law and order.

Political uncertainty over elections, coupled with a possible new round of pension fund withdrawals, has pushed the country’s bond yields higher, weakened the peso and hit equities. That’s also deepening the nation’s divergence with neighbor Peru, which is enjoying a respite in market volatility.

Read more: Chile’s Election Jitters Are Making Peruvian Bonds a Safer Bet

The first round of the presidential election will take place on Nov. 21. If no candidate obtains at least 50% of the vote, a run-off will be held on Dec. 19.

The Cadem poll surveyed 1,007 people on Oct. 20-22. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points and a confidence level of 95%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.