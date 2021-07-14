(Bloomberg) -- Chile became the latest emerging market to raise interest rates Wednesday as government stimulus and a speedy Covid-19 vaccination program fuel growth and threaten to push inflation above the target range.

The bank’s board, led by its President Mario Marcel, voted unanimously to raise the overnight rate by a quarter-point to 0.75%, as expected by 15 of 16 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. It was the first borrowing cost hike since January 2019.

Board members saw conditions for a “gradual withdrawal” of monetary stimulus, according to a statement accompanying today’s decision. Still, “starting from one of the most expansive levels among comparable economies, the Board anticipates that the MPR will be below its neutral value throughout the two-year policy horizon.”

The South American nation joins countries including Mexico, Brazil and Turkey as it tightens monetary policy to combat inflation. The central bank forecasts that the economy will grow by as much as 9.5% this year, and that inflation will exceed the 2-4% target range for the first time since 2016 as fiscal stimulus, supply bottlenecks and rising raw material costs push up prices.

“We expect a swift activity recovery in the short-term, boosted by large stimuli and a favorable external environment,” Itau Unibanco SA economists including Joao Pedro Buchamar wrote in a note before the bank’s decision. “We see year-end inflation at 4%, with year-over-year rates nearing 5% during the second half of the year. Risks to our call are tilted to the upside.”

Read more: Latin America Rate Hikes Are Coming on Relentless Core Inflation

While emerging markets start to tighten monetary policy, faster-than-expected inflation in the U.S. has also complicated the Federal Reserve’s debate over how soon to reduce ultra-easy monetary support.

One of the reasons for Chile’s rebound in growth is its successful vaccination program. The country has fully vaccinated about 60% of its population against the pandemic, more than richer nations like the U.S. and the U.K., according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker. Those advances are fueling optimism that virus restrictions will be further relaxed in upcoming months.

(Updates with central bank comment in the third paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.