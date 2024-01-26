(Bloomberg) -- Cencosud named Rodrigo Larrain Kaplan as CEO on Friday after months of uncertainty regarding who would lead Chile’s largest retail conglomerate.

Larrain Kaplan will assume his post on March 1, replacing interim chief executive Renato Gutierrez Gonzalez. Larrain Kaplan is currently CEO of Cencosud Shopping, which develops and operates the company’s real estate assets. He had previously served as Cencosud’s Chief Financial Officer and also ran casino operator Enjoy before returning to the retailer.

The announcement adds to changes among Cencosud’s top brass in recent months. Former CEO Matias Videla resigned in October after Chile’s regulator fined him for using privileged information when building a stake in the company. The regulator said Videla acquired 613,026 shares in May 2022 when he had confidential information about a potential acquisition of a firm in Brazil. That deal eventually fell apart, and Videla has appealed the fine.

Former chairwoman Heike Paulmann Koepfer, daughter of founder Horst Paulmann, resigned last month and was replaced by Julio Moura after the regulator said local laws forbade her from holding that role and interim CEO at the same time.

Cencosud shares were up 2.5% in afternoon trading in Santiago following the announcement.

