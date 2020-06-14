(Bloomberg) --

Chile’s government reached a deal with opposition lawmakers to pass a third stimulus package, worth as much as $12 billion, to counter the slump caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

The new measures will boost income for poor families and the unemployed, subsidize job creation and cut taxes for small and medium-sized companies, the government said. They’ll be financed through new debt, the drawing down of savings in the country’s sovereign wealth funds as well as reallocation of budget spending.

“The plan is very powerful and allows us to be optimistic about overcoming the crisis,” Finance Minister Ignacio Briones said in a press conference Sunday. “It also allows us to create a responsible fiscal framework for the medium term.”

Even before the latest measures, the government of President Sebastian Pinera had announced stimulus measures worth about $17 billion, equivalent to about 7% of gross domestic product, to fight the crisis. Chilean economists expect the economy to contract 4.8% this year, according to the latest Central Bank survey, which would be the deepest slump in nearly four decades.

Before Sunday’s announcement, the government had forecast that the fiscal deficit would balloon to 9% of GDP this year, from 2.8% in 2019.

The health minister resigned Saturday as daily coronavirus deaths reached a record. Chile has more coronavirus cases per capita than any country except Qatar and Bahrain, though its death rate is not among the highest.

