(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s billionaire Matte clan, with assets in forestry, power generation and telecommunications, is looking to expand its presence in financial services via a merger of its bank operations with a local rival.

The Matte’s financial services company Bicecorp said Wednesday it agreed to a takeover of Santiago-based Grupo Security via an offer partly in cash and shares. Forestal O’Higgins, a Matte holding company, agreed to pay 285 pesos per share for as much as 20% of Security while Bicecorp would issue new shares of its own to swap for the rest. Bicecorp and Forestal O’Higgins are looking to acquire at least 62% of Grupo Security shares.

Grupo Security’s shares rose Thursday as much as 7.1% in Santiago to 280 pesos, the biggest intraday move since Sep. 2022.

The deal values Grupo Security at approximately $1.25 billion and Bicecorp at $1.88 billion, according to a note by Credicorp analysts Daniel Mora and Michael Martinez. They recommended that Security shareholders accept the new Bicecorp shares as they offer “the potential for a bigger business that can benefit from the scale and synergies of both groups,” they wrote.

Bicecorp and Security had a combined $37.4 billion in total assets at the end of the third quarter. This would place them at seventh place in total assets among Chile’s largest banks, after Banco Itau Chile, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Matte clan is divided in three different branches: the Larrain Matte, Matte Capdevila and Matte Izquierdo families. Together they control pulp producer Empresas CMPC SA and power producer Colbun SA. They also have a significant stake in telecommunications company Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones SA.

