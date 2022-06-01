(Bloomberg) -- Faced with a slump in his popularity, Chile President Gabriel Boric doubled down on his ambitious social agenda in his first State of the Nation address Wednesday, while reaching out to the security forces the former student leader has criticized for years.

The government will guarantee a minimum monthly pension of 250,000 pesos ($303), write off student debts and present a bill legalizing euthanasia, Boric said in the televised event. Much of the money will come from a tax reform to be presented this month and that will target high earners and mining revenues, he said.

“I feel the strong and undeniable sense of historic responsibility to consolidate in peace this process of change that we’ve embarked on,” Boric said. “There is so much injustice and abuse that we have to leave behind.”

At the same time, Boric said he will push for the creation of the Ministry of Public Safety, build more police stations and clamp down on crime. Three months into his term of office, polls regularly show public security as voters’ chief concern. The president also said his government will back a proposal to outlaw firearm ownership.

The president is broadening his message of greater social justice to include support for security forces as he steers Chile through a sharp economic slowdown and rampant inflation. He recently sent troops to southern Chile where indigenous rights activists are carrying out a violent campaign to restore their land rights, backtracking on former pledges to keep the army out of the dispute.

Accomplishing his goals may be easier said than done though, as the 36-year-old president has struggled to rally legislative support, even from his own coalition members. That casts doubt over the eventual approval of his policy proposals.

Boric’s disapproval rating rose to 57% in the latest weekly poll by Cadem published late on Sunday, the highest level since he took office in March. The survey found double-digit declines in respondents’ views on his leadership, ability to establish agreements and awareness of the population’s needs.

Codelco Investments

The government has taken steps to foment employment, as well as to cushion the blow of cost of living increases by injecting resources into a fuel price stabilization fund and freezing public transport tariffs.

In his remarks on Wednesday, Boric vowed to invest more in state-controlled copper producer Codelco, construct 260,000 homes by the end of his mandate, establish a national lithium company and boost internet connectivity.

On Sept. 4, Chileans will head to the polls for a referendum for the draft constitution. Boric has repeatedly supported the new charter to replace the current document that dates from the 1973-1990 dictatorship.

Speaking before congress, Boric said his administration would guarantee the vote, and that both the options of approving or rejecting the draft charter are legitimate.

Boric took power after beating right-wing contender Jose Antonio Kast in December’s runoff vote. He campaigned on pledges to make one of Latin America’s richest economies greener, as well as more tolerant and egalitarian.

