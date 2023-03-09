(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government will continue to insist on changes to the tax system, even after Congress rejected a bill on tax hikes Wednesday, according to Finance Minister Mario Marcel.

“We will see which are the courses of action,” Marcel said in an interview with Radio Concierto Thursday. President Gabriel Boric “has been clear in his willingness to move forward with a tax reform.”

Boric suffered a crushing blow to his reform agenda Wednesday after the Chamber of Deputies rejected the tax bill that aimed to fund policies to reduce inequality and boost social services. The vote was a surprise to the government, coming just days after Marcel said he was convinced that the bill had enough support to pass.

The government hasn’t decided yet if they will wait 12 months to submit the bill again to the lower house, or present the same bill to the Senate instead, which would require a higher 2/3 quorum to advance, Marcel said. Boric has called for a cabinet meeting today and there should be more news after that, Marcel added.

President Boric is likely to use the defeat in Congress to speed up changes to his cabinet, with a potential announcement Friday, La Tercera said.

